Why identity politics matters to this drag queen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drag queen Glamrou on the politics of gender and identity

A writer, performer and film maker on being queer and Arab in contemporary Britain.

In a personal film for Politics Live, Amrou Al-Kadhi, also known as Glamrou, talks about the politics of gender and why identity politics is nothing to be afraid of.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 25 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'Being a girl felt more natural'