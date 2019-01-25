Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tracey Crouch: ‘Westminster is becoming like a football pitch’
Conservative MP Tracey Crouch has compared verbal abuse against MPs to that received by footballers.
The former sports minister said: "I think unfortunately we're beginning to see more abusive behaviour both in sporting context but also in life. I don't like it"
Full interview by BBC's Simon Mundie here
-
25 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46999798/tracey-crouch-westminster-is-becoming-like-a-football-pitchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window