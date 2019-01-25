Anti-Brexit receipts cause stir for restaurant
Restaurant gets death threats over anti-Brexit receipts

A London restaurant owner says he won't remove the message on receipts, which celebrates immigration.

Ibrahim Dogus, who is also a Labour councillor in pro-EU Lambeth, says he felt compelled to write the message the day Theresa May's Brexit plan was voted on in Parliament.

Video Journalist: Nick Raikes

