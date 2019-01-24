Rudd: Domestic abuse specialist in job centre

Video

There will be a domestic abuse expert in every job centre, Amber Rudd has said.

Speaking to Newsnight, the work and pensions secretary sought to allay criticisms that the new Universal Credit benefit puts victims at risk.

Universal Credit is paid per household, so that one partner could be in control of all the couple's money.

Victims' charities, including Refuge, have said this makes it harder for victims, usually women, to leave abusive relationships.