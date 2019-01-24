Were the politics of the 1970s funny?
Video

Politics of 1970s and 2018 with comedian Kieran Hodgson

Are the politics of today mirroring those of four decades ago, when the UK was thinking about its political relations with European neighbours?

After watching a clip of Labour Cabinet ministers Tony Benn and Roy Jenkins debating Common Market membership, Politics Live presenter Vicki Young asked comedian Kieran Hodgson about his show on the humour of 1970s politics.

