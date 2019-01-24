Education secretary quizzed by viewers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Damian Hinds on funding, black history and LGBT students
Damian Hinds answered Politics Live viewers about funding for schools in England, teaching of black history and inclusion of LGBT students..
The education secretary faced questions submitted via social media and in video.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46991869/damian-hinds-on-funding-black-history-and-lgbt-studentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window