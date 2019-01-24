Education secretary quizzed by viewers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Damian Hinds on funding, black history and LGBT students

Damian Hinds answered Politics Live viewers about funding for schools in England, teaching of black history and inclusion of LGBT students..

The education secretary faced questions submitted via social media and in video.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 24 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'Cash pressures will harm school standards'