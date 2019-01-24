Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
When football and politics mix
Last week saw Theresa May's Brexit statement bumped from BBC1 to BBC2 because of an FA Cup match.
Mrs May was due to address the nation after surviving a no-confidence vote, at the same time as the Southampton vs Derby game went to penalties.
It's not the first time football and politics have tangled in the UK - BBC Rewind takes a look back at a few memorable moments.
