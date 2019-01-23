Why has sex abuse inquiry not started?

Media player
PMQs: Theresa May and Lucy Allan on Telford sex abuse inquiry
An MP asked the prime minister about the lack of action an inquiry into sex abuse in a Shropshire town, a year after it was promised.
Lucy Allan said no chair has been appointed and no start date given. Theresa May said this was “very concerning" and that a minister would meet the Telford MP.
23 Jan 2019
