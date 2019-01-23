Should Remainers 'just put up and shut up?'

Media player
PMQs: Ann Clwyd and Theresa May on new EU referendum call
A Labour MP asked the prime minister about calls for a new EU referendum, but Theresa May said the government was "delivering" on the 2016 vote.
Ann Clwyd suggested the prime minister's message to those backing a so-called "people's vote" was: "They had their say three years ago and must just put up and shut up?”
23 Jan 2019
