Most successful political union world has known?

PMQs: Theresa May and Stephen Kerr on Scottish independence
Theresa May said a second independence referendum in Scotland is the "last thing we want".
The prime minister was responding to Conservative MP Stephen Kerr who claimed the UK was the "most successful political union the world has ever known" as he urged her to resist SNP calls for a new vote on Scotland's future.
23 Jan 2019
