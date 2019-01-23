Media player
Liam Fox: 'Delaying Brexit worse than no deal'
Delaying or cancelling Brexit would be a "calamitous" breach of trust and worse than leaving the EU with no deal, Liam Fox has said.
The Brexiteer minister told the Today programme MPs pushing for a delay actually wanted to stop Brexit.
23 Jan 2019
