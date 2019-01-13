Media player
Jeremy Corbyn on Labour Brexit plans: "The EU is well known to be flexible"
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has insisted that an election is his top priority if Theresa May's Brexit deal is rejected by MPs next week, saying he wants the chance to negotiate a better withdrawal deal with the EU.
The BBC's Andrew Marr asked him exactly what he would campaign on, in the event of a general election and what he would seek from any Brexit negotiations he was involved in.
13 Jan 2019
