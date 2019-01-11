'What did Westminster elite expect to happen?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Owen Jones on a fiery political week in Westminster
Owen Jones looks at the role of the far right after a week of high profile protests outside the House of Commons.
In a personal film for This Week , the columnist goes back over the week where he, and MP Anna Soubry, were in high profile coverage after being abused by protesters in Westminster.
11 Jan 2019
