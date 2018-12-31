Video

Michael Gove says Home Secretary Sajid Javid is "doing a great job" to address the issue of migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel.

The environment secretary told the Today programme that he gives his full support to his fellow cabinet minister, as he is "making sure we have the resources and relationships in place to deal with it".

Mr Javid has come under growing pressure to act, and has returned from a family holiday in South Africa to address the issue.