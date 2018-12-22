David Dimbleby: 'The EU has dogged my broadcasting career'
David Dimbleby's long stint as presenter of the political debate programme Question Time, has come to an end after 25 years.

The veteran broadcaster reflects on a career of reporting on the EU, and his struggles with understanding jargon like 'the backstop'.

David Dimbleby was one of the Christmas guest editors for the Today programme.

