Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Diane Abbott: 'Tories staged mini riot'
The shadow home secretary has accused Tory MPs of staging a "mini riot" over allegations Jeremy Corbyn insulted the prime minister.
Diane Abbott told Today: "Nobody really knows what he said, certainly they didn't know what he said."
-
20 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window