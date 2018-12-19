Corbyn: I did not use the words 'stupid woman'

Media player
Corbyn denies calling May 'stupid woman' at PMQs
The leader of the Labour Party said he was opposed to "sexist or misogynistic language in absolutely any form at all".
Jeremy Corbyn addressed MPs hours after a PMQs session where he was accused of calling the PM a "stupid woman", but he said he used the phrase "stupid people".
19 Dec 2018
