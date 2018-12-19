Women MPs react to Corbyn denial

Video

Andrea Leadsom said viewers and MPs will "draw their own conclusions” after Jeremy Corbyn denied using the phrase "stupid woman" about the PM.

The Commons leader addressed the House, straight after the Labour leader's statement.

She was followed by Conservative MP Rachel Maclean who said: “Read my lips, I do not believe him."

And Tory MP Vicky Ford said the "stupid woman" phrase was previously used by the Speaker about her. But he told her she had not raised this point with him before and he said: “I refute it 100%".

For Labour, Laura Pidcock said the chamber being used in this way was “absolutely pathetic”.

Corbyn: I did not use the words 'stupid woman'