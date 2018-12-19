Will PM leave Brexit problems to 'successors'?

Video

A Labour MP raised the case of a constituent who has been given a redundancy notice, due to Brexit, and challenged the chancellor for barracking her, by telling him: "It’s his own figures!”

Stella Creasy asked the PM if should would raise taxes to a deal with a £24bn hole in public finances if there were no deal with the EU, or whether Theresa May would leave it to “one of her successors to deal with these problems”.