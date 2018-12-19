Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sajid Javid avoids citing immigration target
The home secretary has avoided a question about immigration targets in the Conservative manifesto.
Sajid Javid said: "What was clear from the manifesto is our commitment to bringing net migration down."
The 2017 manifesto said it was an "objective" to bring annual net migration down to the tens of thousands.
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window