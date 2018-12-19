Sajid Javid avoids citing immigration target
The home secretary has avoided a question about immigration targets in the Conservative manifesto.

Sajid Javid said: "What was clear from the manifesto is our commitment to bringing net migration down."

The 2017 manifesto said it was an "objective" to bring annual net migration down to the tens of thousands.

