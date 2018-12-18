No deal Brexit: 3,500 troops 'at readiness'
No deal Brexit: Gavin Williamson says 3,500 troops 'at readiness'

The UK has thousands of troops - regular and reserves - ready to help the government should there be no deal made with the EU over Brexit, Gavin Williamson has told MPs.

He was asked by Conservative MP Will Quince about using "our world class armed forces personnel",

Gavin Williamson said there were "3,500 service personnel held at readiness" to support any government department on any "contingencies", but so far there not been any formal requests.

