Video

A Labour front bencher is asked about the timing of its plan to bring down Theresa May over her handling of Brexit.

John Healey said the party was "dysfunctional, divided, distracted, disqualifying itself from office".

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts said Labour was "playing games", and its bid being about the PM, rather the government, meant it was "a motion of no consequence".

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell said Labour’s motion would have failed, but also would have united the Tories in the run-up to Christmas.

UK viewers can watch the full Politics Live programme for 30 days from transmission.