Should Big Brother spy cameras trial be allowed?

The Metropolitan Police is trialling equipment which scans the faces of shoppers with software to identify wanted people, similar to an existing scheme in Wales.
It was not popular with the Politics Live panel of Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell, Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts, and journalists Owen Jones and Dia Chakravarty.
But Robert Watts of Digital Barriers said police were using it for "the right reasons" and the images were deleted after being checked on a database.
18 Dec 2018
