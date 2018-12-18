Government 'preparing for no deal'

Media player
Brokenshire: Government 'preparing for Brexit no deal'
The housing secretary says the government has been preparing for a no deal "for some time".
James Brokenshire told Today: "It's not what we want to do, it's not what we still expect to do because we want to see the [Brexit] deal secured."
The cabinet will discuss whether the government should ramp up preparations on Tuesday morning.
18 Dec 2018
