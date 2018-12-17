'Taking shambolic government to a new level'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn: May taking shambolic government to new level

The Labour leader said Theresa May had "led us into a national crisis" with her handling of the Brexit vote and said she "achieved nothing" in her talks last week.

Jeremy Corbyn said her deal could not be renegotiated, and would not change, so MPs should get on with a vote and then look at "realistic alternatives".

  • 17 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Theresa May announces Brexit vote timings