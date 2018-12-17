PM on EU: No plot to keep us in the backstop

Media player
Brexit backstop: Theresa May on talks with EU leaders
Theresa May told MPs that the EU had agreed to "alternative arrangements" so the "backstop will not need to be triggered".
She said that some of the exchanges last week with other EU leaders were "robust" as she updated MPs on Brexit policy.
17 Dec 2018
