Time for another EU referendum?

Our Future, Our Choice's on another EU referendum
Voters have a clearer idea over relations with other European nations, says Lara Spirit of the Our Future, Our Choice group which campaigns for another referendum on EU membership.
In a personal film for BBC1's This Week, she said: "Only a people's vote can put an end to the burning embarrassment of politics in Westminster which is fanning the flames of division in the UK. Let the people decide in allowing our country to move on."
14 Dec 2018
