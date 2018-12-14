Blair: Brexit is 'big mistake'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blair: EU leaders think Brexit is 'big mistake'
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said the EU would help the UK remain if it was "prepared to think again".
He said EU leaders "realise it's a profound mistake for Europe to pull the British economy out of Europe's single market".
-
14 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window