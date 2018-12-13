Phillips reads Griffiths 'beating' tweet to MPs

Video

A day after two MPs had the Conservative whip restored, a Labour MP read out a tweet from one of them that led to his resignation as a minister and suspension from the party.

Jess Phillips said the message was one of thousands sent by Andrew Griffiths when he was "barraging two of his female constituents with thousands of sexual text messages".

She asked the Commons leader if "political power or protecting victims of sexual harassment and abuse" was more important.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said she was "absolutely committed to changing the culture of this place".