Round-up of the day PM faced confidence vote
BBC correspondents take us through the day that Theresa May faced down a confidence vote in her leadership of the Conservative Party.
She won the backing of 200 out of her 317 MPs but critics say her authority is weakened.
13 Dec 2018
