Brexit battles: How Theresa May keeps fighting on
It's been a struggle that's lasted two years - but for now Prime Minister Theresa May's fighting talk means she's kept her job.

She won a vote of confidence in her leadership by 200 to 117 and is now immune from a leadership challenge for a year.

Speaking in Downing Street, she vowed to deliver the Brexit "that people voted for".

  • 12 Dec 2018
