If PM survives, she will be 'mortally wounded'

Conservative Nadine Dorries on PM no confidence vote
Conservative MP Nadine Dorries said she knows of cabinet ministers who said they would support Theresa May, but privately they did not.
She told Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil that if she did survive, she would be "even more mortally wounded" than she is now.
12 Dec 2018
