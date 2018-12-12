Fox: No cabinet support without backstop changes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: International Trade Secretary Liam Fox on PM's deal
It would be very difficult to support the deal without changes to the backstop, said International Trade Secretary Liam Fox
The Tory MP told Politics Live: "I'm not even sure the cabinet will agree for it to be put to the House of Commons."
-
12 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46544074/brexit-international-trade-secretary-liam-fox-on-pm-s-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window