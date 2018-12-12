What Theresa May faces now
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What Theresa May faces now

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of no confidence in her leadership later on Wednesday.

The vote will be held from 1800 BST and close at 2000 BST.

The threshold of 48 letters of no confidence was reached early Wednesday morning triggering the ballot.

  • 12 Dec 2018
Go to next video: How Tories remove a prime minister