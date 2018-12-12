Media player
'The inconstant gardener' - May's PMQs swipe at Labour
Theresa May hit back at Jeremy Corbyn during PMQs, saying the Labour leader "should be honest with people" as he just wanted to "bring down the government, create uncertainty, sow division and crash our economy".
She also appeared to employ a complicated pun on the name of the shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner, who has often appeared in the press to deliver Labour's Brexit policy.
12 Dec 2018
