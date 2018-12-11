SNP urges Labour on no-confidence motion
Kirsty Blackman urges Andy McDonald to back no-confidence motion

SNP Kirsty Blackman urged shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald to back no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

On Politics Live, Mr McDonald said: "A table of no-confidence should come after Theresa May’s Brexit deal was defeated."

But Ms Blackman replied: "We need to see Article 50 extended, get a People's Vote and remain in the EU."

