Should PM have delayed Brexit deal vote?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should PM have delayed the Brexit deal vote?
The Politics Live panel discussed whether Prime Minister Theresa May was right to delay the vote on her Brexit deal?
Jo Coburn heard from Conservative Party vice chair for women Helen Whately, shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald, The Daily Mail's Quentin Letts and the Financial Times' Miranda Green.
-
11 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window