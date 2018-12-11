Brexit vote would have given EU 'bloody nose'
Andrea Jenkyns on Brexit and European Court of Justice

Conservative Andrea Jenkyns accused the European Court of Justice of "political meddling" after it ruled the UK could cancel Brexit without the permission of the other 27 EU members.

The Tory Brexiteer told Politics Live Tuesday's scheduled Commons vote should have gone ahead.

She said: "If anything, it would have given the EU a bloody nose and showed them the UK will not accept this deal".

