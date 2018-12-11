MP Lamb bids to decriminalise cannabis
Norman Lamb bids to decriminalise cannabis

Former health minister Norman Lamb called on MPs to legalise the possession and consumption of cannabis in Britain.

The Lib Dem MP said it was clear the recent reforms were "not working" as he called for a "more enlightened approach".

But MPs voted 66 to 52 against his Ten Minute Rule Bill.

