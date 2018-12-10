Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Commons stir as Labour MP picks up mace
A Labour MP raised eyebrows in the Commons when he picked up the ceremonial mace after the postponement of the vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal.
Speaker John Bercow asked Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle to leave the House after he picked up the ornamental staff, which represents the royal authority of Parliament.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window