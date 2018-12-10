Duncan: Johnson claims are 'pure fantasy'

Video

A Foreign Office minister criticised the claims of his former boss Boris Johnson for his Brexit comments on the Irish backstop over the Irish border.

Boris Johnson told Andrew Marr the UK should withhold payments to Brussels and prepare to leave the EU without a deal.

Reacting to DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds supporting the former foreign secretary, Sir Alan Duncan said on Politics Live that Mr Johnson was the "last person on Earth who would make any progress in negotiating with the EU at the moment."

