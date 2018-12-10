Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
5 Live audience reacts to possible Brexit vote delay
BBC Radio 5 Live’s Anna Foster hosted a debate with 50 listeners and four MPs representing the main viewpoints in the Brexit debate.
As news broke from Westminster about the MPs vote possibly being delayed, the audience spontaneously gave their reaction.
This clip is originally from The Emma Barnett Show on 10 December 2018.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46510526/5-live-audience-reacts-to-possible-brexit-vote-delayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window