Crucial vote going ahead, says Brexit secretary
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has dismissed reports the Commons vote on Theresa May's deal with the EU is to be postponed.

Reports in Sunday's newspapers suggested the prime minister was seeking a delay to allow her to seek further concessions from the EU.

Mr Barclay said the vote was a "good deal" and the "only deal".

  • 09 Dec 2018