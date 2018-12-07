Media player
Brexit: Liz Kendall on Irish-style option for UK voters
One way to avoid a "Parliamentary fix-up" over Brexit would be an Irish-style "citizens' assembly of ordinary people" to set the questions, Liz Kendall has said
The Labour MP had been talking to Andrew Neil, Sam Gyimah and Michael Portillo on BBC1's This Week about the timing and wording of a potential second referendum question in the UK over EU relations.
She said it could be arranged within six weeks.
07 Dec 2018
