Video

One way to avoid a "Parliamentary fix-up" over Brexit would be an Irish-style "citizens' assembly of ordinary people" to set the questions, Liz Kendall has said

The Labour MP had been talking to Andrew Neil, Sam Gyimah and Michael Portillo on BBC1's This Week about the timing and wording of a potential second referendum question in the UK over EU relations.

She said it could be arranged within six weeks.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 12 months