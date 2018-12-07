Why is comedian bitching about politics?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Comedian bitches about UK politics after mother's death
A comedian who hated politics and found the subject boring explained how she became involved after her mother died of cancer.
Luisa Omielan, a BAFTA Breakthrough Artist for 2018 who saw her Edinburgh show Politics for Bitches transfer to a BBC Three series of the same name, spoke to Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka, about being accidentally branded "the face of right-wing comedy".
UK viewers can watch the full programme with the film, Luisa's interview and studio debate on iPlayer (for 30 days)
-
07 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-46483531/comedian-bitches-about-uk-politics-after-mother-s-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window