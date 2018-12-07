Why is comedian bitching about politics?

Video

A comedian who hated politics and found the subject boring explained how she became involved after her mother died of cancer.

Luisa Omielan, a BAFTA Breakthrough Artist for 2018 who saw her Edinburgh show Politics for Bitches transfer to a BBC Three series of the same name, spoke to Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka, about being accidentally branded "the face of right-wing comedy".

