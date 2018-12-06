Tory rebel: Deal will make country poorer
Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire Lee Rowley explains why he will be voting against Theresa May's withdrawal deal.

He tells MPs he can't tell his Leave-voting constituency that "this deal delivers Brexit. It does not".

Mr Rowley, who only became an MP last year, said he did not want to make his country poorer and he believed the deal negotiated by Mrs May would do so.

