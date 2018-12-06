Why May’s plan to win round MPs might not work
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why May’s plan to win round MPs might not work

Ahead of a crucial vote on her Brexit deal, the Prime Minister has said MPs could be "given a role" in deciding whether the UK should go in to a Northern Ireland "backstop".

But as our political correspondent Jonathan Blake explains, it may not be enough to persuade them to back her.

  • 06 Dec 2018
Go to next video: May: 'There's no deal without a backstop'