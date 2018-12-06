Media player
Did Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom just 'flounce'?
Commons leader Andrea Leadsom showed off her flouncing skills to MPs earlier after a Labour MP apologised to her for using the word.
Barry Sheerman said he should not have said Mrs Leadsom "flounced" out of an earlier debate because it was a "sexist" term.
Mrs Leadsom said no apology was necessary - and showed MPs how it's done.
(According to the Oxford English Dictionary, flounce means to "go or move in an exaggeratedly impatient or angry manner").
06 Dec 2018
