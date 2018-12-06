Did the Leader of the House just 'flounce'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Did Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom just 'flounce'?

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom showed off her flouncing skills to MPs earlier after a Labour MP apologised to her for using the word.

Barry Sheerman said he should not have said Mrs Leadsom "flounced" out of an earlier debate because it was a "sexist" term.

Mrs Leadsom said no apology was necessary - and showed MPs how it's done.

(According to the Oxford English Dictionary, flounce means to "go or move in an exaggeratedly impatient or angry manner").

  • 06 Dec 2018