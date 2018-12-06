Johnson offers 'full and unreserved apology'
Video

Boris Johnson apology in Commons over payments

Boris Johnson spoke of "unexpected foreign royalties" as he made an apology in Parliament for not declaring in time nine payments from sales of books he had authored.

The former foreign secretary, who was ordered to apologise by the Committee on Standards, said there was no intention to mislead the House and he had been "completely transparent" .

