Theresa May says no second referendum
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK PM Theresa May dismisses idea of second referendum

Theresa May has rejected suggestions that the UK should vote in a second referendum, saying that the public has already made its decision.

MPs are currently on the third day of a five-day debate on the PM's EU withdrawal plan.

  • 06 Dec 2018
Go to next video: PM: Worth taking a moment on how we got here